Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAPIF shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Saputo Stock Performance

About Saputo

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

