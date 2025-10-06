Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,647,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after buying an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. David Wealth Management LLC now owns 712,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 54,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $31.75 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

