Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $755.67 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $762.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

