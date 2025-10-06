Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 76,186 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.96.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of STZ opened at $142.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $131.20 and a 1-year high of $247.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.35.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

