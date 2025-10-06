Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $35.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

