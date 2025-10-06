Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 329 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 33,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.78.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.55 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $129.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

