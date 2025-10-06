Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $499.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.25 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.61. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

