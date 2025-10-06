Appleton Partners Inc. MA Invests $9.92 Million in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Spotify Technology stock opened at $681.46 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $362.31 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $695.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.16.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
