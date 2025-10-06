Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 19,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,661.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,438,085.70. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 358,274 shares of company stock worth $73,886,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.2%

VST stock opened at $202.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.61.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

