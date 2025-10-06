SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

