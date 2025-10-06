Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

