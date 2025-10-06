Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $7.75 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

