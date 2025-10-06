Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Stake Lowered by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SCHE stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

