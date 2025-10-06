Red Tortoise LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 142.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,131,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 974,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,949,000 after buying an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 582,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 695.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 193,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 169,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.17. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.02 and a 52 week high of $107.32.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

