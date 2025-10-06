71,204 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 71,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ IJT opened at $142.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

