71,204 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 71,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ IJT opened at $142.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.