Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 662.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $27.75 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

