Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after purchasing an additional 190,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,740,000 after purchasing an additional 104,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $95.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.