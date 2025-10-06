iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Purchased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,283 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heck Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

