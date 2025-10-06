Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $8.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $116.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.