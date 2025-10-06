Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $248.32 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

