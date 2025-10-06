Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.3333.
ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Saturday, September 27th.
NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $70.06.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%.Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.
