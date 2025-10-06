Heck Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.42 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,471,000 after buying an additional 131,927 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 169,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $97.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

