Heck Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Heck Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $469.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.30 and a 200 day moving average of $411.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $473.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.