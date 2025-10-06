NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on NNGRY. Kepler Capital Markets raised NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised NN Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

NN Group stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. NN Group has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $36.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

