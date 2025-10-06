Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,366 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $538.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.73. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $550.88.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.14.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

