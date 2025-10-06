Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

