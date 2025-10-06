MAS Advisors LLC Buys 122 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $211.15 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

