MAS Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RYLD opened at $15.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77.

