MAS Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust $GUT

MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,894 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 51,929 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:GUT opened at $6.07 on Monday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

