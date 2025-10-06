Head-To-Head Comparison: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) vs. DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and DBS Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $71.84 billion 0.99 $4.70 billion $2.63 13.55 DBS Group $29.04 billion 4.02 $8.45 billion N/A N/A

DBS Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.67% 6.01% 0.35% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 1 4 5 0 2.40 DBS Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft beats DBS Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, and Asset Management segments. The Corporate Bank segment offers cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Investment Bank segment provides debt origination, merger and acquisitions, foreign exchange, and equity advisory and origination platform services. The Private Bank segment offers payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management, other financial, and postal and parcel services; and supports in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The Asset Management segment offers investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company’s Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

