Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,718 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,945,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 804,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,749,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the period.

STIP stock opened at $103.15 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

