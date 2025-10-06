Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 125,742 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,742 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 277.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 141,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

