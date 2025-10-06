First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 21.77% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVR opened at $51.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28.

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

