SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.