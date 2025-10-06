Critical Review: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archer Aviation and General Dynamics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$536.80 million ($1.35) -8.53 General Dynamics $47.72 billion 1.94 $3.78 billion $14.90 23.07

Profitability

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Archer Aviation and General Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -62.65% -51.01% General Dynamics 8.13% 17.99% 7.21%

Volatility and Risk

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Dynamics has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Archer Aviation and General Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 1 1 7 0 2.67 General Dynamics 1 11 10 1 2.48

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $13.43, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. General Dynamics has a consensus target price of $315.78, indicating a potential downside of 8.14%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than General Dynamics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of General Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of General Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Dynamics beats Archer Aviation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as builds crude oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships; provides maintenance, modernization, and lifecycle support services for navy ships; offers and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarine construction programs. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, Stryker wheeled combat vehicles, piranha vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, and armaments; and offers modernization programs, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; cloud computing, artificial intelligence; machine learning; big data analytics; development, security, and operations; and unmanned undersea vehicle manufacturing and assembly services. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

