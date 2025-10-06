Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 8.5% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $31,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 403,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 444,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 429,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 181,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 686,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

