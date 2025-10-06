MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,510,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,024,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after purchasing an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after buying an additional 646,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $187.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.