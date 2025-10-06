MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,510,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,024,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after purchasing an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after buying an additional 646,396 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of VTV stock opened at $187.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.