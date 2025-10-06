Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 2,000.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 20,428 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCF opened at $57.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

