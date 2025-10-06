233 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $894,846,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,245,000 after buying an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $453.47 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.