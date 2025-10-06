Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,930,000 after acquiring an additional 957,295 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $91,698,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after purchasing an additional 553,864 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,869,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $138.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.40 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

