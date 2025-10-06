Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $130.66 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

