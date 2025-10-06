CMB.TECH nv $CMBT Stake Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMB.TECH were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMB.TECH by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMB.TECH by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CMB.TECH during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMB.TECH during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CMB.TECH during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

CMB.TECH Stock Performance

Shares of CMBT stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. CMB.TECH nv has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.04.

CMB.TECH Announces Dividend

CMB.TECH ( NYSE:CMBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). CMB.TECH had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $387.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. CMB.TECH’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CMB.TECH in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CMB.TECH Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

