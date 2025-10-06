Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 75.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $157.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.38. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $199.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.67) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.90.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

