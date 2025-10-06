Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $134.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.