Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $799,000 in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 290.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,515,000 after purchasing an additional 791,662 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after buying an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE DHR opened at $215.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.24. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

