Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,311 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth $241,789,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,687,000 after purchasing an additional 844,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,134,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,006,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,019,000 after buying an additional 303,676 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $203.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.26 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.