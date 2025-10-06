Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,657 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equifax by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,987 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 63.4% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,446 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Equifax by 27.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790,919 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,318,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,235,000 after buying an additional 472,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Equifax to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $236.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.52. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $294.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 39.14%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

