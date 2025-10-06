Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,932 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after buying an additional 8,767,138 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,219 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VGK stock opened at $81.35 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

