OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,901 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.14.

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.66 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

