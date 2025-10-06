Ascent Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $122.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.